Two new electric vehicle rapid charging bays could be installed in Burntwood if plans are given the go-ahead.

An example of the charging unit

Instavolt has applied for permission to put replace three parking bays in the McDonald’s car park off Milestone Way.

The company said the new points would be capable of charging a vehicle with 120 miles of range in around 15 minutes.

A planning statement said:

“The two proposed electric vehicle charging units at McDonald’s will provide essential infrastructure for the area and will utilise the latest DC rapid charging technology which is accessible for all EV drivers to use. “These chargers will provide crucial infrastructure to enable the transition to a low carbon economy and proactively grow our much needed EV infrastructure for the future.” Instavolt planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.