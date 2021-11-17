The Fun Club Hub

Councillors in Burntwood are being urged to back a proposal to support a local organisation with a grant towards new resources.

The community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council will discuss whether to approve the application for £497 from Fun Club Hub.

The money will come from the Better Burntwood Fund which aims to provide up to £500 to local groups to support the community.

Fun Club Hub – which aims provide activities for young people – hopes to buy new t-shirts and hoodies to celebrate being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

A report to the committee has recommended the grant be approved.

“This is a well established and local group that provides a wide range of activities for young people. “A consistent challenge for the group is to recruit sufficient volunteers to deliver their programme of activities. “The proposed purchase of t-shirts and hoodies will raise awareness in the community of the group and will hopefully lead to more people volunteering to help.” Report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee

A decision on the application will be made at a meeting this evening (17th November).