Councillors in Burntwood are being urged to back a proposal to support a local organisation with a grant towards new resources.
The community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council will discuss whether to approve the application for £497 from Fun Club Hub.
The money will come from the Better Burntwood Fund which aims to provide up to £500 to local groups to support the community.
Fun Club Hub – which aims provide activities for young people – hopes to buy new t-shirts and hoodies to celebrate being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.
A report to the committee has recommended the grant be approved.
“This is a well established and local group that provides a wide range of activities for young people.
“A consistent challenge for the group is to recruit sufficient volunteers to deliver their programme of activities.
“The proposed purchase of t-shirts and hoodies will raise awareness in the community of the group and will hopefully lead to more people volunteering to help.”Report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee
A decision on the application will be made at a meeting this evening (17th November).