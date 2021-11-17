Students at a Lichfield school have been running an initiative to support those in need this Christmas.

The Sixth Form group at The Friary School are collecting for a shoebox appeal.

It will see items collected for teenagers, children, babies and older people to make up gift boxes.

Once completed, they will be distributed by Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club.

Sarah Phillips, head of Sixth Form, said:

“We enjoy a wonderful relation with Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club and our students and parents always show huge compassion with this scheme each year.

“Our Sixth Form team have built up a bumper crop of gifts for those less fortunate than many of us this Christmas.”