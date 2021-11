Three bikes have been stolen from a garage in Lichfield.

The incident happened between 8pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday (16th November) on Curborough Road.

PCSO Davina Hickman, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“A garage was forced open and security chains cut in order to steal three bikes – a Santa Cruz High Power, a Giant and a Specialized.” PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0082 of 17th November.