Two men have received an award for bravery after helping to save people trapped in a burning vehicle in Lichfield.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber presenting Simon Motzkeit with his award

In July 2019, a camper van crashed into a streetlight and overturned on the northbound A38.

The vehicle contained gas cylinders which ignited and left the driver, his wife and two friends trapped.

Akam Ali was at a petrol station on the opposite side of the carriageway and raced across the carriageways in order to help.

Off-duty firefighter Simon Motzkeit also stopped after witnessing the crash, with the duo braving extreme temperatures and a lack of equipment to free all four people.

Bryan Brindley, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“From my observation of the fire and the positioning of the vehicle following the collision, I believe both men demonstrated a great level of bravery and put themselves in a position of risk in order to save the lives of those involved. “I also believe that if not for their actions, the four occupants may not have been able to escape by themselves and may have lost their lives in such a tragic way.” Bryan Brindley, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The pair have received the Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation Award from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.