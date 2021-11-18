Residents at a Lichfield care home have been getting into the festive spirit with a wreath-making workshop.

One of the residents with their wreath

Blooming Haus’ Michal Kowaski led the session to help people living at The Spires to create their displays.

Michal said:

“We leapt at the chance when we were approached to stage an online Christmas wreath-making masterclass. “It’s a great opportunity for Blooming Haus to give something back to the residents and care workers. “Besides shop bought flowers, we encouraged participants to use materials and foliage from the garden. We take a lot of our inspiration from nature and like nothing more than foraging around woodlands on a Sunday afternoon, we believe it assists us with the floral artistry we create.” Michal Kowaski

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said: