Residents at a Lichfield care home have been getting into the festive spirit with a wreath-making workshop.
Blooming Haus’ Michal Kowaski led the session to help people living at The Spires to create their displays.
Michal said:
“We leapt at the chance when we were approached to stage an online Christmas wreath-making masterclass.
“It’s a great opportunity for Blooming Haus to give something back to the residents and care workers.
“Besides shop bought flowers, we encouraged participants to use materials and foliage from the garden. We take a lot of our inspiration from nature and like nothing more than foraging around woodlands on a Sunday afternoon, we believe it assists us with the floral artistry we create.”Michal Kowaski
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said:
“It was wonderful that our residents were able to follow along and create their own Christmas wreaths using all sorts of dried flowers and materials plus foliage they had collected from our own garden.
“It was a really enjoyable afternoon, we’re so grateful to Blooming Haus for this experience.”Amy Doyle