Guestimate

Lichfield quizmasters have launched a Christmas addition to their family game.

Adrian and Carol Colledge launched Guestimate in 2020 having previously run pub quizzes across the Midlands for the past 25 years.

They’ve now added a free Christmas addition to the game for those who have purchased a copy.

Adrian said:

“This is a fun quiz for Christmas and is suitable for all the family. “It’s free to all Guestimate quiz players and all you need to do is head over to the website where there’s a download available. “The scoring system means that anyone can win, not just the usual quiz experts.” Adrian Colledge

For more details on how to access the Christmas questions visit the Guestimate website.