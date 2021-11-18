People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to donate broken electronic devices rather than send them to landfill as part of a new scheme.

Residents can leave items at local household waste recycling centres where they will be sent to prisons for inmates to repair them.

The equipment will then and sold on to raise money for charities and good causes.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said the scheme was an easy way for people to do their bit for the environment.

“This is a really simple project that we hope will make a difference. “Taking your broken items to one of the drop off points at our recycling centres will give it a new lease of life and keep it in use for longer. “This is great for the environment as it reduces the amount of new resources needed for making new products” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Laurence Scott, from New Futures Network in Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service said:

“This is a great opportunity to reduce electronic waste, while also training prisoners in skills that will help them gain employment on release. “This is crucial as employment is proven to reduce reoffending and we’re seeing unprecedented levels of interest from employers in recruiting prison leavers, as an effective way of addressing labour shortages. “Giving the men these additional skills is great news, both for them and their prospective employers.” Laurence Scott

Further details on the project and what items can be accepted are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/WEEE.