Singer and guitarist Martin Simpson will cast an acoustic spell of the Lichfield Guildhall when appears next year.

Martin Simpson. Picture: Geoff Trinder

The multi-award winning artist will visit the city on 14th January.

Martin recorded his first album in 1976 and has since gone on to work with the likes of Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Richard Hawley and Dom Flemons.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said:

“Come and see why he is so widely revered that the Gibson guitar company named him one of the top 30 acoustic guitarists of all time and why he is also the most highly award-nominated musician in the history of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. “This will be a rare chance to hear a world class musician in such an intimate surrounding.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £18. To book visit the Lichfield Arts website.