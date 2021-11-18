Queens Croft Special School. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans for temporary classroom blocks to be installed at a Lichfield school have been approved.

The two single-storey blocks are being proposed at Queens Croft School on Birmingham Road.

Permission has been granted for the classrooms to be used for five years.

A planning statement in support of the application said:

“The proposed scheme for two classroom blocks will deliver essential provision to allow Queens Croft School to continue serving the needs of its students in an appropriate fashion.”

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.