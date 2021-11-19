The civic car used by Lichfield District Council could be scrapped as part of a money-saving plan.

Lichfield District Council House

An overview and scrutiny committee report this week revealed that £3,000 a year could be saved if the local authority decided to ditch the vehicle.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group told the overview and scrutiny committee meeting that residents needed to be reassured that their views would be listened to on the issue after previous debates around the issue of the cost of the civic car.

“We’ve had consultation on this in the past and people said then we should get rid of the civic car but here it is again. “When we consult does it have any value?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said that while no final decision had been made, he was keen to hear the views of residents and councillors alike.

Cllr Rob Strachan

“I recall the last debate on this when there were safety issues as to why it was inappropriate for the chairman to take his own vehicle with gold chains. “It’s a conversation it may be worth us revisiting. “We are keen to hear views – I’m certain there are going to be local news outlets that brim with observations on this and I look forward to reading those comments. “We are coming to a point where the current civic car lease is coming to an end. “It’s entirely appropriate we revisit what we continue to do in terms of how we convey the chairman safely to events.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead ward, told Cllr Strachan there may be a simpler way to ensure safety of the chairman and their civic chains.

“If the risk is the gold chains, maybe the chairman could leave them at home and just wear a big badge saying ‘I’m the chairman’ of the council’?” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

The future of taxpayer-funded travel for civic leaders has long been an issue of debate at the council, with a 2016 review seeing the vehicle downgraded from a Jaguar to a Ford Mondeo.

Cllr David Leytham, who chaired the overview and scrutiny committee and is a former chairman of the council, had previously described the civic car as “absolutely essential”.

A meeting on the issue at the time also saw Cllr Joseph Powell suggest the vehicle was more than just a perk of the job for civic leaders: