An agreement has been signed on a £52,000 project which Lichfield District Council says will allow it to improve the way resources are targeted.

The three year partnership will see the Social Progress Imperative work with a team from the local authority to “build an index based on the lived experiences of local residents”.

The council says that rather than focusing just on economic growth, the data will draw on indicators including housing, environment, education, skills and crime rates to allow it to identify what needs addressing in each of the 23 wards it covers.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

Doug Pullen

“We’re delighted to be working on this innovative approach to collecting local data. “It will give us access to detailed information that we can use to create evidence-based polices that address the needs of our residents. “It will also help to guide local investment, and identify priorities and challenges.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

On top of creating the index, the three-year partnership will include subscription to the nationwide social progress digital platform, which is being developed.

This will help the council to compare local results with other authorities across the UK.

Michael Green, CEO of the Social Progress Imperative, said: