Funeral details have been confirmed following the death of a well-known community figure in Lichfield.

Tim Wellings

Tim Wellings had previously been chairman of St Mary’s Heritage Centre, a former Lichfield Ale Taster and a long-standing member of Lichfield Operatic Society.

He was also a coach at Lichfield Swimming Club in the 1970s and was a member of Lichfield Bowls Club.

His daughter Megan Dunmore told Lichfield Live her father had still been a familiar face in the city until his death, aged 98.

“Until the last weeks of his life, he was often seen with his family at the Lichfield Guildhall, Lichfield Rugby Club or enjoying a pint of beer in his favourite pub, The Horse and Jockey. “His energy and enthusiasm, booming laugh and trademark handlebar moustache will be sorely missed by many who knew and loved him in Lichfield.” Megan Dunmore

Tim’s funeral will be held at 11am on 3rd December at St Michael’s Church,where he was Churchwarden for a number of years, with a “send off” afterwards at Lichfield Rugby Club.