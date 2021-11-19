The Mince Pie Mice

A festive show aimed at youngsters is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The Mince Pie Mice will be in the studio from 11th to 24th December.

The production tells the story of Michael Mouse and his unwelcome guest as Tina Mouse comes to visit on Christmas Eve.

“Laugh and play in this interactive show that is perfect for three to six year olds, as two very different mice must learn to get along and get baking.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £11.50 for children. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.