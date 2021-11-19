Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given some festive cheer with the offer of a free Christmas tree.

Councillor Iain Eadie with Jenny Cartwright from Lynn Nurseries

Lichfield District Council has bought 200 potted trees to give away to thank companies for their efforts over the past 12 months.

It is being helped by Lynn Nurseries to distribute the 3ft tall trees.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development, said:

“Businesses across Lichfield district have faced exceptionally difficult trading conditions over the past two years, but particularly those facing competition from online retailers. “We wanted to do something around the festive period to show our support and also to encourage people to visit our high streets and support our local retailers. “We hope that our local businesses will get in touch to get a tree, decorate it and put it on display. “It would be fantastic to see a tree trail around our shopping centres and to see pictures of the trees shared on social media promoting our high streets and encouraging more people to come and shop with our local retailers this festive period.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Businesses can claim their free tree on a first come-first-served basis by emailing economicdevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk. Trees will be available for collection from Lynn Nurseries from 29th November.

“The trees we’re donating are all potted so can hopefully be replanted after Christmas – we wanted to make sure they were not just thrown away and that something sustainable comes from our efforts to draw people in to support our local businesses. “I hope that this small gesture by the council will help bring some festive cheer and encourage everyone to visit our local businesses, share their pictures on social media of their favourite tree and help spread the word about why people should visit Lichfield District this Christmas.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

This project is being supported by the European Structural and Investment Fund’s Growth Programme, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund.