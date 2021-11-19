Frances Di Pierri-Adcock, Hedley Adcock and Mark Adcock

A Lichfield business is celebrating after being shortlisted for two national awards.

Adcocks Solicitors been named as a finalist for Solicitors Firm of the Year by News On The Block.

Senior director Mark Adcock – the grandson of the firm’s founder, is one of eight people shortlisted in the Solicitor of the Year category.

Mark said:

“We’re incredibly honoured to be named a finalist for such a prestigious national award as the Solicitors Firm of the Year. “We always strive for excellence across the board, so to see Adcocks shortlisted for this title is a true testament to the dedication, hard work and professionalism of all our team who work incredibly hard to achieve the best possible outcome for all of our clients. “As well as having huge pride in the continued success of our family business, being a finalist for Solicitor of the Year is also an incredible individual honour.” Mark Adcock

The winning firms and individuals will be announced on 30th November at a ceremony in London.

A spokesperson for News On The Block said: