The Lichfield Garrick has been boosted by more than £135,000 of funding to help it recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The case of the Lichfield Garrick’s pantomime

The money has come from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, with theatre bosses saying it will help them “manage the repercussions of the restrictions and temporary closure”.

It is the third payment from the fund to the Lichfield Garrick, with almost £280,000 received in 2020, while £135,000 was handed over in April.

Karen Foster, chief executive of the city theatre, said:

“This is the best news we could have had at this time. “As a small, independent arts charity which has been closed during Covid restrictions, this award will help to sustain us whilst protecting our staff, audience and performers. “Christmas came early to the Lichfield Garrick today with this wonderful news enabling us to look forward to the real Christmas with All New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mince Pie Mice and our Santa’s Grotto all benefitting from the financial sustainability which this grant brings. “My heartfelt thanks to the Arts Council England for this award and to the Chancellor for supporting the arts ecology which brings so much joy and economic benefit to our country.” Karen Foster

The Culture Recovery Fund has already seen more than £1.2billion awarded to organisations and sites across the country.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: