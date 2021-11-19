Lichfield has been named as one of the top five places in the UK for trusty tradespeople.

A study by Heatingforce.co.uk ranked the city fourth behind only London, St Albans and Chelmsford.

It was compiled by examining the number of tradespeople in different fields using the Government-endorsed Trustmark website.

It found that Lichfield District had access to 442 trustworthy electricians, 62 plumbers, 45 plasterers, 88 carpenters and joiners and 220 builders.

A spokesperson said:

“Now that we are approaching winter, there is a greater concern with home maintenance. “With an increasing demand for tradesmen, having some trustworthy tradesmen on your doorstep has become an important requirement for many.”

While Lichfield had a total of 857 tradespeople classed as trustworthy, at the other end of the study Inverness finished bottom with just 18.