Lichfield has been named as one of the top five places in the UK for trusty tradespeople.
A study by Heatingforce.co.uk ranked the city fourth behind only London, St Albans and Chelmsford.
It was compiled by examining the number of tradespeople in different fields using the Government-endorsed Trustmark website.
It found that Lichfield District had access to 442 trustworthy electricians, 62 plumbers, 45 plasterers, 88 carpenters and joiners and 220 builders.
A spokesperson said:
“Now that we are approaching winter, there is a greater concern with home maintenance.
“With an increasing demand for tradesmen, having some trustworthy tradesmen on your doorstep has become an important requirement for many.”
While Lichfield had a total of 857 tradespeople classed as trustworthy, at the other end of the study Inverness finished bottom with just 18.