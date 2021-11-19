Private landlords must play their part to help regenerate high streets, a councillor has said.

Cllr Julia Jessel made her comments at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet this week.

She said that while Government and local authorities were doing what they could to support regeneration, private landlords needed to play their part in revitalising shopping areas.

Cllr Julia Jessel

“If people see town centres slowly dying it can become a quick downward spiral. “I’m aware of town centres with a lot of empty shops looking down at heel that are in private ownership. “The one thing that concerns me is that the Government are doing their bit in ensuring there is investment, but wherever possible we should engage with the private sector who own a significant proportion of properties to let them know they need to do their bit. “The public sector can’t do everything – the private sector has got to step up to the mark. “We must engage with private landlords to do their bit because it’s in their interest as well.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said partnership working would be the only way to breathe new life into traditional retail areas.