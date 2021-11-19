Lichfield Jazz bought the leading trumpeter Bryan Corbett to the Cathedral Hotel as their November offering.

The Bryan Corbett Quartet

He was joined by bassist Tom Hill, pianist Al Gurr and Mitch Perrins on drums for a setlist that took straight jazz, some original compositions along with some standards, and betrayed the influence of trumpet players such as Miles Davis and Chet Baker.

The set was started with Miles Davis’ Sanctuary which segued into the original Crystal Waters.

Cathedral Run, an old commission for Lichfield Arts saw a rare appearance, but its pacey playing, catchy bass and drums, and some fine soloing on keyboards and trumpet meant that it was well-received.

Changing to flugelhorn, the band closed the first set with Let’s Get Lost – well known as a Chet Baker piece, but here it saw a slightly different arrangement, with its lyrical melody and sympathetic chords given some new life by the four talented musicians.

The second set included a more diverse range of sounds, adding something akin to jazz-rock sounds to some numbers.

The original Psycho Spirit featured some elegant playing but started with atonal trumpet noises and an off-kilter, almost lumbering rhythms section.

The soul song Try a Little Tenderness was also played, with the familiar tune and the melodicism of the piece allowing for some great ensemble playing.

The set finished with another original piece, Happy, which despite being a technically difficult piece for four different time signatures and different keys, never betrayed the spirit of its name.

The next Lichfield Jazz concert is The Lichfield Jazz Big Band, playing some festive favourites on 15th December. For details, visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk.