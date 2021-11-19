Wild birds found dead at Chasewater were carrying avian influenza, council chiefs have said.

Chasewater

People visiting the area were urged to remain vigilant after reports in recent weeks.

Staffordshire County Council has now confirmed that two of those tested were carrying bird flu.

Visitors to the country park are now being asked not to feed any birds and to keep dogs on leads, as well as not trying to touch or rescue injured or sick birds at Chasewater Country Park.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have seen first-hand earlier this year the impact of an outbreak of avian influenza so it’s really important we are aware and do what we can to reduce the spread of it. “While the risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, people visiting our country parks including Chasewater should follow any local guidance. “People should not touch or try to rescue injured birds as they could be infected. “Anyone spotting injured or dead birds should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 335577.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Officers from Staffordshire County Council are also advising all owners to remain vigilant and to look out for signs of ill health in captive birds.