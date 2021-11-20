Four chamber musicians will be bringing the work of Mozart and Mendelssohn to the stage alongside the premiere of a new work in Lichfield later this month.

The Arowana Quartet

The Arowana Quartet will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 24th December..

As well as Mozart’s Quartet in D minor and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in F minor, they will also premiere a new work commissioned by the Lichfield venue.

Lithuanian composer Kristupas Bubnelis has put together the piece – …ad infinitum… – for The Hub.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“The world premiere of …ad infintum… is a very special event in our classical music programming for 2021. “It’s very exciting that The Hub, in conjunction with Gramercy, have been able to commission new music and that The Arowana Quartet are returning to Lichfield to perform it. “Enabling artists to create new work and supporting the development of young artists is something that we feel very passionate about here at The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £19.50 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.