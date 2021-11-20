Lichfield City FC continue marching on in the FA Vase after a 3-0 win over Highgate United.

The second round victory sees Ivor Green’s men continue their fine start to the season.

And they almost made a perfect start to their latest FA Vase encounter as Jack Edwards and Max Dixon were both denied early on.

The visitors eventually worked their way into the game and enjoyed a spell of possession without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances – something they were made to pay for when City struck after Edwards’ cross was headed home by Tom Brown.

Sam Fitzgerald went close to doubling the Lichfield lead when his long range strike rattled the crossbar.

Highgate sent an effort wide as they attempted to level before the break.

The second period again saw Lichfield start brightly with Brown sending an effort off target while Edwards fired a powerful drive at Alex Graham in the visiting goal.

Any hope of a Highgate comeback was made more remote when they were reduced to ten men after an off the ball incident saw Jamie Ashmore sent off.

But City knew they needed another goal to fully kill off the tie and Luke Childs fired just wide before Joe Haines sent an overhead kick off target.

The crucial second goal eventually arrived after 80 minutes when Childs netted past the keeper at the near post.

It was 3-0 when sub Joe Hartshorne powered home from the edge of the box two minutes from time.