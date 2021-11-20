There was late drama as Chasetown FC were forced to settle for a point against Carlton Town in a battle of two play-off contenders.

The Scholars had a Ryan Wynter block to prevent them falling behind inside the first half minutes as he flung himself in front of a shot from the edge of the area.

But the visitors did take the lead after 13 minutes when a left wing free kick was headed home by Martin Ball.

Five minutes later it was all square. A superb cross from Jordan Evans was rifled home by the head of leading scorer Joey Butlin.

The Nottinghamshire visitors regained the lead on 40 minutes with another headed goal as Daniel Brown nodded it in at the far post across goalkeeper Curtis Pond.

Wynter almost levelled for the second time with a right foot volley which was cleared off the line early in the second half.

The Scholars centre halves then combined for Chasetown’s equaliser. Wynter fired across goal and Kris Taylor forced the ball over the line with his chest.

The home side thought they had netted a late winner to take all three points when Carlton keeper Kieran Preston dropped the ball and Butlin fired into an empty net, only for the referee to chalk the goal off for a foul.

There was still time for Butlin to rattle the frame of the Carlton goal late on as the hosts finished stronger in an entertaining 2-2 draw.