The Three Tuns

A Lichfield pub has unveiled plans to create a new permanent outdoor seating area and increase its car parking facilities.

The Three Tuns on the Walsall Road has applied for planning permission to make the changes.

The owners hope to add 60 new parking bays, put in a new permanent marquee and install a new toilet area.

A planning statement said the desire for outdoor food and drink facilities had grown since lockdown was eased.

“With the loosening of Covid restrictions, greater emphasis has been placed on the need for external dining areas with many customers still nervous of busy enclosed spaces. “In the early stages of reducing lockdown restriction, the operators of the Three Tuns erected temporary covered structures over the rear beer garden area to protect customers from the weather, while complying with government restrictions. “As these structures were temporary, their removal is now required, but with customers generally still favouring large open dining spaces while the threat of Covid remains, it has proven necessary to design a more permanent covering to these areas, to provide the same level of comfort and security provided by the previous temporary solutions.” Planning statement

The proposed new parking will see an extension to the current bays at the rear of the site to create overall space for 131 cars.

Full details of the plans can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.