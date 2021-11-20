Picture: Google Streetview

Police are trying to trace two men with metal detectors after they became abusive to a farmer who challenged them for being on his land in Alrewas.

The incident happened at around 3pm today (20th November) on a field next to the A38 and Mickleholme Drive.

PCSO Tracy Horton, from Staffordshire Police said the men did not have permission to be digging on the land.

“Two males with metal detectors and a spade were challenged by the farmer as to why they were digging up his crops and trespassing in his field. They then became abusive towards him. “They were not on one of the two public footpaths that allows members of the public to pass through the field without disturbing the crop. Unless people are on the public footpath they are trespassing.” PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police

PCSO Horton said complaints had previously been made over people on the land.

“This field contains a crop of wheat for our food chain, I was contacted in the summer by the farmer about people thinking it is acceptable to walk where they like across the field with dogs. “Please respect our farmers who work hard all year round to grow crops for our food chain – this is their livelihood. “Remember to only use designated public footpaths.” PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information about the men involved in the incident today is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 450 of 20th November.