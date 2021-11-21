Plans to plug a funding gap at Lichfield District Council could see changes to car parking charges across the city.

The current free evenings and £1 all day Sunday schemes could be removed as part of proposals to help balance the books.

A report to a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee earlier this week saw a range of potential savings and income generation plans put forward for consideration.

They include:

Introducing Sunday charging in line with Monday to Saturday parking rates.

Bringing in evening charges at council-run car parks.

Creating a “departure charge” for bus operators using Lichfield Bus Station.

Other changes being considered include closure of the Shopmobility service, shutting three public toilets in Burntwood and a £4 increase in annual garden waste collection charges for residents.

As well as generating additional income, the report outlines ways in which savings could be made including through the possible axing of the civic car and the introduction of low energy LED lighting in car parks.

The council has recently unveiled a £750,000 project aimed at creating efficiencies through the use of technology and new systems to support services delivered by the local authority.