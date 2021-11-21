Plans to plug a funding gap at Lichfield District Council could see changes to car parking charges across the city.
The current free evenings and £1 all day Sunday schemes could be removed as part of proposals to help balance the books.
A report to a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee earlier this week saw a range of potential savings and income generation plans put forward for consideration.
They include:
- Introducing Sunday charging in line with Monday to Saturday parking rates.
- Bringing in evening charges at council-run car parks.
- Creating a “departure charge” for bus operators using Lichfield Bus Station.
Other changes being considered include closure of the Shopmobility service, shutting three public toilets in Burntwood and a £4 increase in annual garden waste collection charges for residents.
As well as generating additional income, the report outlines ways in which savings could be made including through the possible axing of the civic car and the introduction of low energy LED lighting in car parks.
The council has recently unveiled a £750,000 project aimed at creating efficiencies through the use of technology and new systems to support services delivered by the local authority.
I’m still very concerned about the car parks at three spires , top of Lichfield shopping centre. The council have let a private co. take over the car parks with pay meters not
giving receipts to proof of payment! I’ve been find for not paying when I know I did pay with cash , not card. So I have no proof!!! All I can do is pay the fine as they now want £150 off me for not paying the £60 they requested!!! They are thieves!! And the council are helping them!!! What is happening to our council??? !!
Parking prices going up. People will stop going to Lichfield. Toilets to close another job loss and no public facilities. Why not in Lichfield. Shop mobility, disabled people targeted again. Put price of bin brow bin collection more people will dump illegally. How about council workers doing a full day and week.
Val: the council haven’t let them take over. The car park was always owned by Three Spires and they got the council to manage it until recently when they decided to get a private firm in to run it. There’s lots to bash LDC about but this ain’t one of them
