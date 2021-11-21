A team of football-loving friends from Lichfield have shown they’re still on the ball by playing together in the same league for more than two decades.

The Old Heads joined the Leisure Leagues six-a-side competition in the city back in 1997.

The Old Heads pictured on their 12th anniversary in 2009 and in their 2021 team photo

But while the likes of football superstars Mason Mount and Declan Rice have been born and gone on to superstardom since then, the team of Lichfield pals are remaining competitive in their own division.

Captain Adam Braddock admitted it had become a bit more of a challenge for the players as the years had passed, but said they were still all enjoying their football.

“We are getting a bit older now, everyone’s a bit quicker and a bit younger than us! “We don’t do badly – we are holding our own in the division we are in, so we are doing alright.” Adam Braddock

The team were featured by Leisure Leagues in 2009 when they were honoured for being the longest-serving side in any of their competitions across the country, having clocked up 12 years of playing together at the time.

Andy Thorley, from Leisure Leagues, said he was impressed they were still competing more than two decades on from their first match.

“It’s astonishing longevity, when you think how many teams they must have seen come and go.” Andy Thorley

More details about how to join the Leisure Leagues competition in Lichfield are available online.