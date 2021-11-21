Lichfield Camera Club secured a fourth place finish in the Staffordshire Inter-Club Photographic Competition.

Shield Bugs Paired on Corn Cockle by Darron Matthews

Each of the 11 competing groups submitted ten images which were then judged.

Lichfield secured 154 points, just behind two Stafford clubs who took joint second with 159 points.

The competition was won by Burton Photographic Society with 166 points.

Darron Matthews, chairman of Lichfield Camera Club took the prize for best image with his detailed photograph Shield Bugs Paired on Corn Cockle.