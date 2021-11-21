A councillor says work can begin on creating a “better Burntwood” after a council tax increase was approved.
Members of Burntwood Town Council voted to approve a 4% rise rather than adopt an alternative strategy put forward by the Conservatives to cut bills by 5%.
Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for the Chase Terrace ward, said the money would allow the council to work on pushing through improvements.
“We’ve sorted out most of the problems left by the previous Conservative administration, such as staffing, neglected building and out of date policies – we can now get on with a visibly a better Burntwood.
“The increase in council tax works out at 3.15p a week or just £1.64 a year.”Cllr Steve Norman
But the decision was criticised by Conservative councillors.
Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, who represents the Highfield ward, said the decision was “morally wrong”.
“We have over £600,000 in reserves with no legal obligation to provide any statutory services.
“In my opinion it is morally wrong o ask our community to cough up more money.
“The right thing to do was to be able to say to the people of our town that we know it’s been hard for them over the last 18 months, so to help we are reducing their tax bill.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho