A councillor says work can begin on creating a “better Burntwood” after a council tax increase was approved.

Members of Burntwood Town Council voted to approve a 4% rise rather than adopt an alternative strategy put forward by the Conservatives to cut bills by 5%.

Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for the Chase Terrace ward, said the money would allow the council to work on pushing through improvements.

“We’ve sorted out most of the problems left by the previous Conservative administration, such as staffing, neglected building and out of date policies – we can now get on with a visibly a better Burntwood. “The increase in council tax works out at 3.15p a week or just £1.64 a year.” Cllr Steve Norman

But the decision was criticised by Conservative councillors.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, who represents the Highfield ward, said the decision was “morally wrong”.