Christmas events will take place in Burntwood this week.

The festive lights on Bells Lane in Boney will be switched on at an event running from 6pm to 7pm tonight (22nd November).

A Burntwood Town Council spokesperson said:

“There will also be a performance by the Chase Terrace Scout Band together with pupils from Boney Hay Primary Academy.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The Sankey’s Corner Christmas Festival will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday (27th November).

The event will feature music, free funfair rides, free face painting and a free visit to see Santa.

There will also be community stalls and a market, along with free refreshments.