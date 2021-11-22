The decision to push ahead with a regular market in Burntwood has been hailed as “excellent news” by a local councillor.

The new market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

Burntwood Town Council backed plans to push ahead with a monthly Sankey’s Corner market following two pilot events earlier this year.

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of the council, said their had been a positive response to the proposals.

“It is excellent news that councillors voted 100% in favour of the markets – this will allow Burntwood to host a monthly producers’ market from spring next year. “The pilots were received very positively by the public. “To be able to get to this point, we worked hard with Lichfield City Council, Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council and got their full support to make it happen.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Ennis said the decision by Burntwood Town Council to increase council tax would help fund such initiatives as the market.

Cllr Darren Ennis

“As people will understand, these markets are not free to organise and lots goes on behind the scenes. “The council also agreed to a small increase of 3p a week to Burntwood Town Council’s precept. Because of this, it has given us the additional funds to make sure this happens and continues. “It’s very exciting to get something amazing like this in Burntwood and it’s here to stay.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

The council said talks were taking place with operator Bert and Gerts, who ran the two pilot markets, in a bid to agree a new longer term agreement.