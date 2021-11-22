Gritting crews have swung into action across Lichfield and Burntwood as freezing temperatures were recorded overnight.
Staffordshire County Council said drivers were being urged to take extra care as the cold weather is expected to continue over the coming days.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Last night we saw temperatures drop right across the county making it a busy shift for our gritting crews as they rolled into action for the first time.
“The weather has been fairly mild up to now but with the freezing temperatures expected to continue, crews remain on standby ready to roll when needed.
“On a typical day, they’ll be out largely on the main roads but in prolonged ice or snow, they will be pulling out all the stops to treat less major routes across the network.
“I would also remind motorists that they have a role to play too. Regardless of whether a road has been gritted, people need to slow down, drive to the conditions and allow more time for their journeys.
“The most important thing is that we all get through winter safely.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council