An insurance company is celebrating after success in a national awards ceremony.

Partners& – which has offices in Lichfield – won two categories in the UK Broker Awards after landing the Diversion and Inclusivity title as well as the Broker Start-up prize.

CEO Phil Barton said:

“I’m thrilled that our team and the business have been recognised by our industry in these awards.

“Winning the Diversity and Inclusion award underscores our commitment to our team and our belief in the power of diversity.

“Being recognised as the start-up business of the year reflects the impact of the brand we have created and the strength with which our purpose resonates with clients, people and the wider marketplace.

“I’m proud to lead this company.”

Phil Barton, Partners&