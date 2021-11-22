Organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood have teamed up as part of an anti-knife campaign.

Some of those taking part in a sweep of Stowe Fields in Lichfield

Staffordshire Police has been searching areas across the region for discarded knives using a metal detector as part of the national Operation Sceptre campaign.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s community safety and park teams, along with staff from housing provider Bromford, have joined the search in hedgerows and other locations where blades could have been left.

Lichfield Litter Legends and Burntwood Litter Legends volunteers also helped to clear any rubbish found as part of the sweep.

Sgt Edward Ford, from Staffordshire Police said:

“I really welcome the support from all the partner agencies. Overall knife crime in Lichfield district is low and we are committed to making sure it stays that way. “Although we don’t have any specific information or intelligence about a particular area we’re searching, we know that in the past weapons, including knives, have been hidden in public areas with the intention to retrieve them at a later date. “This is why we’ve got a policing operation order for this week of intensification and are targeting a number of known sites to help keep our district safer.” Sgt Edward Ford, Staffordshire Police

Residential locations as well as parks across Lichfield and Burntwood have been searched as part of the initiative.

Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, added: