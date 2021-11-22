A skiing team from a Lichfield school is celebrating success – just months after forming.

The Friary School ski team

The Friary School team was put together in September, but defied the odds to claim victory in the NSSA National Schools Outdoor Open Championships over the weekend.

The contest saw each skier score points on three runs, with the best run counting.

Year 9 student Reece Pike took first place in the Under 14 age group, while Fin Pike from Year 7 claimed six points despite racing two years above his own age.

Year 10 student Campell Rowe and Year 11 pupil Noah Bailey also claimed points in their competitions to help The Friary land the team title.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“We can only congratulate the whole team on what is a truly incredible achievement. “We are very much a school which seeks to give our students opportunities across the curriculum that stand out from the norm. This means we support children in less traditional sporting and wider opportunities throughout the year, whether it be motocross or karate, sailing or golf, modelling or stage performances. “With the skiing, the support of parent Russ Pike and Jamie Sleigh on our staff has been fantastic and they deserve all the credit for taking an idea to this wonderful outcome.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

The team will return to action in the Great Britain Championships in Llandudno on 28th November.