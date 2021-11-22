Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced an outdoor gig near Lichfield.

They will play the Forest Live series on 12th June 2022 at Cannock Chase.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday (26th November).

A spokesperson said:

“Noel Gallagher has been centre stage of the British music scene since the mid-nineties Britpop explosion.

“At Forest Live, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ 11-piece band will be performing tracks from the exceptional Gallagher songbook that now spans four decades.”

Forest Live spokesperson