Police officers will be swapping squad cars for scrums when they take to the pitch in a rugby competition in Lichfield.

The Staffordshire Police team will compete in the newly-formed Five Forces Cup against Cheshire, a combined Lancashire and Greater Manchester Police side, North Wales Police and the Combined Services Barbarians.

The first of the games will be played at Lichfield’s Cooke Fields on 24th November.

A spokesperson said:

“We are calling for as many supporters as possible to attend and enjoy what promises to be a fantastic evening of rugby.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The matches will kick-off at 7.30pm, with the first round seeing Staffordshire face the Greater Manchester Police and Lancashire side, while North Wales Police will face the Combined Services Barbarians.

Entry to the games is free.