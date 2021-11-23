An artist’s impression of the properties being built on Chesterfield Road

Construction work has begun on a development of seven new homes in Lichfield.

Developers say the scheme is aimed at first time buyers and will provide three two bedroom and four one bedroom maisonettes in two buildings off Chesterfield Road.

Work is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

Kevin Sharkey, managing director of Key Land Capital, said:

“It’s fantastic to see work start on site at our Chesterfield Road development. These seven properties will provide much-needed, high quality new homes for young first-time buyers in a great location. “We have further plans to create more new homes in Lichfield and we hope to deliver a significant boost to the city’s residential sector at a time when the UK is crying out for more new homes.” Kevin Sharkey, Key Land Capital

The scheme was given the green light by planning chiefs earlier this year.