A Shenstone garden centre is encouraging visitors to support the Teenage Cancer Trust as it holds a Christmas shopping night.

Dobbies will host the event from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday (25th November).

It will feature a showcase of Christmas ranges and include competitions, discount vouchers, demonstrations and samples.

Customers will also have the opportunity to make donations to Dobbies’ national charity partner, the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies, said:

“Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening. “There will be a free welcome drink and a range of Christmas gifts, decorations and products to choose from. “Most importantly, we are raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country. “It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

There is a £1 donation to attend, with all monies raised going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Donna Bednarek, from the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: