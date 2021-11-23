Talented pupils at a Lichfield school will be heading to the roaring twenties for a production of Chicago.

Chicago

The Friary School will host the High School Edition of the hit musical from 2nd to 4th December.

The show follows chorus girl Roxie Hart (Grace McCue) who convinces her hapless husband Amos (Matthew Sykes) to take the rap for a murder – until he realises he’s been duped and turns on Roxie.

Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie vies for the spotlight with Velma Kelly (Beth Housley).

A spokesperson said:

“With over 100 students in the cast, a live band of 13 musicians, and a licensed bar for interval drinks, it is set to be a night of great entertainment.” The Friary School spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and £8 for concessions and can be booked online at www.yourboxoffice.co.uk.