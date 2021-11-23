Lichfield RUFC made it ten wins from as many games as they came from behind to beat Newbold on Avon.

The Myrtle Greens’ impressive start to the season was out of kilter with their start to the game as the visitors picked up an early 3-0 lead after a penalty was given under the posts for holding on.

The hosts were looking sluggish and fell further behind when a clearing kick from Newbold bounced kindly for the visiting side to cross the try line.

But it would prove to be Newbold’s last points of the day as Lichfield kicked into life as Paul Maxwell-Keys went over under the posts, with Charlie Milner converting.

The lead changed hands when Kai Lucas-Dumolo went diving over to score his first try for the Myrtle Greens.

Two more scores followed in the first half from Adam Spinner and a second from Maxwell-Keys to give the home side a 26-10 lead at the break.

The second period saw Lichfield control the game as the away team rarely threatened to add to their own tally.

The Myrtle Greens added to their score through Chad Southam and Rich Burton. Maxwell-Keys wrapped up his hat-trick around the 70 minute mark and Spinner doubled his personal tally for the afternoon and secure a 50-10 win.

The 1st XV travel to Old Haleonians next weekend before welcoming Stoke to Cooke Fields on 4th December.