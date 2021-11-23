Tributes have been paid following the death of a former Mayor of Lichfield.
Brian Bacon served on Lichfield District Council from 2007 to 2015.
He also held roles of Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield during his time on Lichfield City Council.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I was devastated to hear the awful news that one of our former district councillors, Brian Bacon, has died.
“Representing the Curborough ward, in his time on the district council Brian served on planning committee and employment committee, as well as the leisure, parks and waste management overview and scrutiny committee.
“Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife, Norma, and all his family and friends at this sad time.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council