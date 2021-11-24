A hit musical written, directed and performed by mums will be up for discussion in Lichfield next month.

An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club on 4th December.

Presented by Spin Arts and hosted by the show’s creator, Emily Beecher, the production will give people a chance to hear the songs from the show and join the cast for a “chat about all things motherhood”.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Being a parent is tough at the best of times, but dealing with isolation during a pandemic and navigating the ups and downs, unable to make the most of support networks was next level. “The Good Enough Mum’s Club is the perfect antidote to this and we are so excited to have such an incredible show performed at The Hub. “It has been a huge mums’ night out at the Birmingham Hippodrome and Manchester Lowry and now it’s Lichfield’s turn to get the bottles ready.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £16 and available from thehubstmarys.co.uk.