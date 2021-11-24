The Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers

The popular Christmas Tree Festival is returning to Lichfield Cathedral this week.

The event will see 45 trees decorated and sponsored by businesses, charities, local organisations and schools.

The festival opens on 27th November and runs until 2nd January.

A spokesperson said:

“Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite tree and all proceeds raised will go to the Friends of Lichfield Cathedral, who work tirelessly to raise money to support the 900 year old cathedral and to preserve it for future generations.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

For more details visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org.