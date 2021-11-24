The festive season will get under way in Lichfield this weekend with the annual Christmas lights switch on in Market Square.

Activities will take place from 10am on Sunday (28th November) with a festive market.

Jordan Adams

There will also be live performances from 2pm with Liberty Sign and Shine Choir followed by an appearance from Jordan Adams at 3pm.

Lichfield Rock Choir are on stage at 4pm with children from Christ Church School Choir leading carol singing at 4,30pm ahead of the big switch on.

The Mayor, helped by two competition winners from local primary schools, will throw the switch and light up the city’s illuminations at 5pm.

The Lichfield City Council event is being supported McCarthy Stone.

Debby Pavitt, from McCarthy Stone, said:

“The Lichfield Christmas lights are a fantastic way to bring the community together to get everyone in the festive spirit. “The council and its supporters do a wonderful job of hosting the event for everyone’s enjoyment, and we are delighted to lend our support.” Debby Pavitt, McCarthy Stone

People are being reminded that the roads in the city centre will be shut from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

Once switched on, the lights will be illuminated from 3pm until 2am throughout December.