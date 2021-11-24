Eligible Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being urged to get their coronavirus vaccination or booster jabs before Christmas.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The call comes from public health chiefs as changes to the criteria come into effect.

Those aged 16 and 17 are now entitled to a second dose of the vaccine 12 weeks after their first, while people aged 40 and over can now get their booster jab six months after their second dose.

Those aged 12 to 15 remain eligible for a single dose of the vaccine.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Recent case surges in Europe show that the situation can change very quickly and being protected through vaccination is absolutely vital. “The success of the national vaccine programme means that we go into winter with the majority of the population vaccinated against Covid, but it’s so important that those remaining get their vaccine to get protected against the serious health complications this virus could cause them.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People can book a vaccine appointment on www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine or by contacting 119.

Staffordshire’s director for health and care, Dr Richard Harling, said: