A new fund has been launched in a bid to create new full time jobs across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Small businesses can apply for grants of up to £3,500 to help take on workers – and they can apply up to five times.

The money is being delivered by a partnership with Lichfield District Council and the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for economic growth, said:

Iain Eadie

“We think it is really important to help create more local jobs, and want employers to take advantage of our Job Creation Incentive Fund to help create new full time roles. “We have funding in place to establish 50 new full time jobs. I hope our businesses will take up this support and help boost our local economy, giving new opportunities for people to be in full time work. “This fund can help ease some of the financial risk in taking on a new employee, as well as help give employers the support to grow for the future.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The Job Incentive Fund is aimed at small and medium enterprises, with the jobs needing to be filled between 18 and 25 or over 50.

Helen Higson, Chair of GBSLEP’s employment and skills board, said:

“Sectors ranging from retail and leisure to hospitality were hit by the pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. This caused many young people along with the 50 plus age group to lose their jobs. “Supporting and helping these people back into employment is a major part of the local economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19. “We hope this extra funding will incentivise local businesses to create new jobs which will make a big difference to someone’s life in the long-term.” Helen Higson, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership

Full eligibility criteria is available on the Lichfield District Council website. Interested businesses can contact evelia.brown@gbslepgrowthhub.co.uk.