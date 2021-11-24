A performance of The Nutcracker will be screened live at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The Royal Ballet performing The Nutcracker

The Royal Ballet production will be streamed from The Royal Opera House on 9th and 12th December.

A spokesperson said:

“The Nutcracker is a family favourite at Christmas time and is one of the most delightful ways to discover the enchantment of ballet. “The story of Clara, a girl on a magical Christmas Eve adventure, is accompanied by sparkling music and even dancing sweets. “Watch the full company of The Royal Ballet in this much-loved ballet classic.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.