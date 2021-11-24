Photographers from Lichfield Camera Club have been battling it out in their latest print competition.

Approaching Storm by Anne Anderson

The advanced colour contest was won by Anne Anderson with her dramatic coastal image, Approaching Storm.

The beginners/intermediate colour print top prize went to Ivan Shaw’s still life, Orchids.

In the monochrome category, Joe Anderson’s Still Sadness took top prize, while Annette Keatley took the beginners/intermediate award with In Years Gone By.

Click below to see a selection of images from the competition:

  • Solitary Sadness by Joe Anderson
  • Chasewater Swan by Dean Borgazzi
  • A Winter Walk by Susan Freeman
  • Lillies by Rob Ings
  • Venetian Lady by David Keith Jones
  • Carrot Farming by Graham Slight
  • Crossing by Steffan Chave
  • Journey by Steffan Chave
  • In Years Gone By by Annette Keatley
  • Signs of Movement, Signs of Making by Sandra Morgan
  • Still Life with Gourd by Sandra Morgan
  • Orchids by Ivan Shaw
  • Canal Bridge in the Snow by Liz Thomas
