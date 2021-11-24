Photographers from Lichfield Camera Club have been battling it out in their latest print competition.

Approaching Storm by Anne Anderson

The advanced colour contest was won by Anne Anderson with her dramatic coastal image, Approaching Storm.

The beginners/intermediate colour print top prize went to Ivan Shaw’s still life, Orchids.

In the monochrome category, Joe Anderson’s Still Sadness took top prize, while Annette Keatley took the beginners/intermediate award with In Years Gone By.

Click below to see a selection of images from the competition: